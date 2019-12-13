Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan Stock Exchange reaches 10-month high

2 hours ago
Pakistan Stock Exchange reaches 10-month high

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has bounced back from a slight dip on Thursday, reaching a 10-month high Friday morning.

Just before trade suspended for Friday prayers, the KSE-100 index crossed the 41,000 level, gaining more than 516 points or 1.26% from where it began on Friday.

“The market started with oil and gas sector earnings per share [EPS] gains that eventually spilled over to other sectors,” said Raza Jafri of Intermarket Securities. “While the market will continue from its peak after the prayer break is over and the trade will resume, it is not speculative to suggest it may also end on a positive note.”

Bank of Punjab had the highest trading volume and was trading over Rs12.3 million worth of shares. It also saw a 2.5% rise in the value of their shares over yesterday.

Following this was Unity Foods Limited, which traded over Rs12 million worth of shares.

This marked a strong comeback for the market, which had hit its lowest level in over five years this past August. Since then, the market has been on the rise with little corrections every now and then, say analysts, to stabilise volatility and excitement cycles

Cement shares were doing well, with all companies gaining points and none losing share value. Market researchers, however, have concluded that this change does not make up for the past two years’ performance of the cement sector.

Some say this spell of stability in the cement sector could have been caused by the number of projected federal and private housing projects that will all need cement. Others attribute it to a 5.8% rise in domestic cement sales.

The automobile sector, on the other hand, shed some more points, which experts say is a reflection of the sector’s overall market situation, which is struggling.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
PSX
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
psx, pakistan stock exchange, kse, kse 100, stocks, cement, pakistan cement, bank of punjab, share price
 
MOST READ
State Bank fines four banks Rs188m for violating regulations
State Bank fines four banks Rs188m for violating regulations
13% profit with low risk?
13% profit with low risk?
Swvl rides to cost more, but how much?
Swvl rides to cost more, but how much?
Foreign investment or debt?
Foreign investment or debt?
Saving Pakistan's 'crashing' economy
Saving Pakistan’s ‘crashing’ economy
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.