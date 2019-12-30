Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
OGRA recommends Rs2.61 hike in petrol price

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2019 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended on Monday Rs2.61 per litre increase in the price of petrol.

The regulator proposed a hike of Rs2.25 per litre in the price of high speed diesel, according to a summary forwarded to the Petroleum Division.

Similarly, Rs2.08 and Rs3.10 hike was recommended in prices of light diesel and kerosene oils, respectively.

However, the final approval with regard to revision in prices rests with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The new prices will take effect from January 1.

