Meray Paas Tum Ho’s Danish can’t make Rs35m a week

3 hours ago
Popular romantic Pakistani TV series Meray Paas Tum Ho became the talk of the town after it was revealed that its hero Humayun Saeed earns over Rs35 million in a week from the stock market.

After his wife’s infidelity, Danish (Humayun Saeed) sells his house for Rs8 million. During the process, he overhears a group of employees from Shahwar Chemicals planning a strike against the company till its shares reach their face value (original cost of the stock). They will make profits when it goes up.

Danish visits the stock market the next day and buys 700,000 shares of the company for Rs11.80 each, totaling Rs7,740,000. Although on the show the amount is determined using a calculator, it’s still wrong. The actual amount should be Rs7,840,000.

Within a week, the share price of Shahwar Chemicals increases to Rs52.80. Danish earns a profit of more than Rs35 million.

The series has more than 10 million views on each episode and has gained a huge fan following across Pakistan.

But is its script written keeping the real working of the stock market in mind? Can something like this actually happen in real life?

SAMAA Money’s business journalist Farooq Baloch says it is impossible.

Any company whose shares are worth Rs20 or more cannot fall by Rs25 in a day, as portrayed in the show.

Similarly, a share cannot go from Rs11 to Rs50 or more in a week because all shares above Rs20 cannot increase or decrease by 5% in a day, according to the rules of the stock market. And, shares below Rs20 can’t increase by more than a rupee in a day.

This means that if Danish bought a share for Rs11, it cannot go up to Rs60 in a week. In fact, a lot of time will be required for that.

Unlike what is shown in the drama, in real life, the stock market doesn’t work like this.

