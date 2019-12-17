Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Markets surge breaks another record to reach 13-month high

35 mins ago
Markets surge breaks another record to reach 13-month high

The stocks maintained their upward trend on Tuesday as the trading began on a higher note and touched an intra-day peak of 42,056 points before calming, showing mixed inclinations towards excitement and caution.

The stock market trading continued to soar as buyers flooded in, helping the KSE-100 index march past 13-month high to close at 41,644 points on Monday.

The bullish attitude that concluded Monday’s trade is still very much in trend in the early hours of Tuesday and the market is cruising at over 41,700 points, gaining over 728 points (1.78 percent) since it had closed on Friday last week.

The analysts have attributed the gains to macro-economic indicators that suggest improvements and relative calm in political trends with nothing impeding the business activities.

The Oil and gas sector stole the limelight on Monday, especially Oil and Gas Development Company and Pakistan Petroleum Limited, as they traded at upper circuits.

The analysts have given the credit of heavy gains to an official development. It was reported that Pakistan has invited Russia to share stakes in its two biggest state-run oil companies. They suggest that the same developments and the following gains encouraged the traders into buying in volumes.

