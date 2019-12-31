Tuesday, December 31, 2019  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs2.61

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2019 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs2.61

File photo: AFP

The federal government increased on Tuesday the prices of petroleum products with petrol going up by Rs2.61.

The new price of petrol will Rs116.60 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.

The price of high speed diesel went up by Rs2.25, taking it to 127.26 per litre.

Light diesel will now be sold at Rs84.51 per litre after an increase of Rs2.08.

The price of kerosene was also increased by Rs3.10. It will now cost Rs99.45 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had recommended the increase in prices of petroleum products.

The revised prices will take effect from 12am on January 1.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
diesel petrol
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene, New Year
 
MOST READ
'Over 500,000 people leave Pakistan every year to work overseas'
‘Over 500,000 people leave Pakistan every year to work overseas’
OGRA recommends Rs2.61 hike in petrol price
OGRA recommends Rs2.61 hike in petrol price
Here’s how you can make an extra buck while travelling
Here’s how you can make an extra buck while travelling
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs2.61
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs2.61
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.