Govt hikes petrol price by Rs2.61

The federal government increased on Tuesday the prices of petroleum products with petrol going up by Rs2.61.

The new price of petrol will Rs116.60 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.

The price of high speed diesel went up by Rs2.25, taking it to 127.26 per litre.

Light diesel will now be sold at Rs84.51 per litre after an increase of Rs2.08.

The price of kerosene was also increased by Rs3.10. It will now cost Rs99.45 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had recommended the increase in prices of petroleum products.

The revised prices will take effect from 12am on January 1.