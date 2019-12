The FBR has issued another extension for people hoping to file their tax returns for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The deadline was December 15 but has now been extended till December 30.

Till December 13, 1.9 million returns were filed. Last financial year, around 2.7 million tax returns were filed. The FBR extended the filing date multiple times.

