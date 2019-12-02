$2b foreign investments entered Pakistan in last five months

The foreign investments that came into Pakistan during the first five months of fiscal year 2019-20 were recorded at more than $2 billion, according to a report by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Last year, during the same period, $1.4 billion had come into the country, meaning that this year’s total is a 78% increase.

From July to November, direct investments worth $850 million were recorded, the report stated.

Norway proved to be the biggest financer with an investment of $330 million. China invested $140 million and the UK’s investment amounted to $60 million. Japan, Malaysia, Germany, Italy, Holland and Turkey made big investments as well.

Foreign financers have invested the most in financial businesses, electrical machinery, pharmaceuticals, textile, chemicals, cement, beverages, and the sectors of energy, oil and gas, and information and technology, the report concluded.

