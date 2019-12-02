Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

$2b foreign investments entered Pakistan in last five months

2 hours ago
$2b foreign investments entered Pakistan in last five months

Photo: AFP

The foreign investments that came into Pakistan during the first five months of fiscal year 2019-20 were recorded at more than $2 billion, according to a report by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Last year, during the same period, $1.4 billion had come into the country, meaning that this year’s total is a 78% increase.

From July to November, direct investments worth $850 million were recorded, the report stated.

Norway proved to be the biggest financer with an investment of $330 million. China invested $140 million and the UK’s investment amounted to $60 million. Japan, Malaysia, Germany, Italy, Holland and Turkey made big investments as well.

Foreign financers have invested the most in financial businesses, electrical machinery, pharmaceuticals, textile, chemicals, cement, beverages, and the sectors of energy, oil and gas, and information and technology, the report concluded.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
investment
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
foreign investments, Pakistan, Norway, Japan, China, National Bank of Pakistan, Malaysia, UK, China, Italy, Germany, Holland
 
MOST READ
Meray Paas Tum Ho’s Danish can’t make Rs35m a week
Meray Paas Tum Ho’s Danish can’t make Rs35m a week
Deadline to file your tax returns extended till Dec 31
Deadline to file your tax returns extended till Dec 31
State Bank fines four banks Rs188m for violating regulations
State Bank fines four banks Rs188m for violating regulations
Pakistan Stock Exchange reaches 10-month high
Pakistan Stock Exchange reaches 10-month high
Markets surge breaks another record to reach 13-month high
Markets surge breaks another record to reach 13-month high
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.