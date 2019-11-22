KMC is offering a ‘discount’ on municipality bills

The residents of Karachi can avail a 25% concession if they clear the backlog of their Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes bills by December 31, 2019, says the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Most people are usually unaware on what exactly an MUCT bill is. The charge was first introduced in 2009 by then city nazim Mustafa Kamal. The idea was to charge residents for municipal services provided by the City District Government, Karachi.

So consumers have to pay KMC/ CDGK for using its infrastructure services, such as roads, green belts, bridges and flyovers.

KMC MUCT Director Nayab Saeed Khan told SAMAA Digital that this discount facility has been implemented with the approval of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

So you can now clear your bill from 2009 to date for 25% less. To get a printed copy of your current bill, you can visit the MUCT Directorate Office located at the ground floor of the Old KMC Building anytime between 9am and 5pm (Monday to Friday).

The MUCT bill is also sent to your home on a quarterly basis.

Khan said that the cost of printing 1,400,000 bills is Rs12.25 million and so it is difficult for the KMC administration to bear such a high expense on a monthly basis.

He said KMC plans to send the MUCT bills to people with the KWSB bill from now so that people can easily get the bill and pay on time.

