The federal government has reduced the price of petrol by 25 paisas per litre, the Petroleum Division announced Saturday.

It reduced the price of light diesel oil by Rs2.90 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division.

The price of high-speed diesel was cut by Rs2.40 per litre, it said. The rate of kerosene oil was slashed by 83 paisas.

The new prices will be effective from December 1.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.