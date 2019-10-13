Sunday, October 13, 2019  | 13 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

MoneyGram launches new bank deposit service in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 
MoneyGram launches new bank deposit service in Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

MoneyGram, the international financial services company, has launched a new bank deposit service in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported Sunday.

According to a report, the service will allow customers to send money to any bank account in Pakistan.

Alex Holmes, the CEO of Money Gram, and Bilal Asghar, the CEO of Bank Alfalah, signed an agreement in London. PM Khan’s adviser on trade and investment for UK and Europe Sahibzada Jahangir also attended the agreement signing ceremony.

This initiative was aimed at facilitating overseas Pakistanis, Jahangir said, adding that it will also help the government eliminate money laundering.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
MoneyGram Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
MoneyGram, Pakistan, Bank Alfalah, Kashmir, Imran Khan
 
MOST READ
MoneyGram launches new bank deposit service in Pakistan
MoneyGram launches new bank deposit service in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.