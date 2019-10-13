MoneyGram launches new bank deposit service in Pakistan

Photo: Radio Pakistan

MoneyGram, the international financial services company, has launched a new bank deposit service in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported Sunday.

According to a report, the service will allow customers to send money to any bank account in Pakistan.

Alex Holmes, the CEO of Money Gram, and Bilal Asghar, the CEO of Bank Alfalah, signed an agreement in London. PM Khan’s adviser on trade and investment for UK and Europe Sahibzada Jahangir also attended the agreement signing ceremony.

This initiative was aimed at facilitating overseas Pakistanis, Jahangir said, adding that it will also help the government eliminate money laundering.