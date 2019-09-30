Pak Suzuki increases prices of Alto car variants

Photo: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.

The Pak Suzuki Motor Company increased on Monday the prices of two of its Alto car variants, it said in a letter to its dealerships.

The new price of Suzuki Alto VXR is Rs1,308,000, according to the letter. The 660cc Alto VXR comes with AC and manual gear transmission.

The new price of Alto AGS is 1,518,000. The variant has automatic gear transmission, powered steering and powered windows, and dual airbags.

The company said “the price hold will not be considered for the old pending orders which have been booked with partial advance payment and/or for those orders in which customers failed to deposit their balance payments within the due requested time.”

It said the retail prices were inclusive of “freight charges incurred on [the] vehicle to reach your dealership premises”.