Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

IMF delegation arrives in Pakistan

37 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

An IMF delegation arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning for a series of meetings with top officials. 

The IMF’s director of the Middle East and Central Asia, Jihad Azour, is heading the delegation. The team will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and other officials of the Pakistani government during its visit.

Finance adviser Hafeez Sheikh will brief the delegation on Pakistan’s economic progress. Meetings are also scheduled with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar and other ministers.

The IMF delegation will be briefed on the use of the first tranche of the $6 billion loan it has extended to Pakistan, tax revenue, the trade deficit, rupee value, new monetary policy and methods to improve non-tax revenue.

Pakistan entered into a three-year programme with the IMF in July. Under the programme, it will be given $6 billion over three years and must make major changes in the country. These changes include raising taxes and levies on items like gas and electricity.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
imf Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Earning from YouTube isn’t as easy as you think
Earning from YouTube isn't as easy as you think
money
 
 
 
 
 
youtube, earning, vlog, online, monetization
 
MOST READ
Pakistan will challenge fines imposed in Reko Diq, Karkey cases
Pakistan will challenge fines imposed in Reko Diq, Karkey cases
Earning from YouTube isn't as easy as you think
Earning from YouTube isn’t as easy as you think
IMF team to visit Pakistan in a few days
IMF team to visit Pakistan in a few days
Earning millions through YouTube is possible but not easy
Earning millions through YouTube is possible but not easy
IMF delegation arrives in Pakistan
IMF delegation arrives in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.