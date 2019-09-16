IMF delegation arrives in Pakistan

An IMF delegation arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning for a series of meetings with top officials.

The IMF’s director of the Middle East and Central Asia, Jihad Azour, is heading the delegation. The team will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and other officials of the Pakistani government during its visit.

Finance adviser Hafeez Sheikh will brief the delegation on Pakistan’s economic progress. Meetings are also scheduled with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar and other ministers.

The IMF delegation will be briefed on the use of the first tranche of the $6 billion loan it has extended to Pakistan, tax revenue, the trade deficit, rupee value, new monetary policy and methods to improve non-tax revenue.

Pakistan entered into a three-year programme with the IMF in July. Under the programme, it will be given $6 billion over three years and must make major changes in the country. These changes include raising taxes and levies on items like gas and electricity.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.