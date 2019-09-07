Here’s how you can make big bucks from YouTube

Imagine a job where you can earn more than a bank manager and save enough to buy a property in Bahria Town. This may sound too good to be true, except it isn’t.

Everyone from factories to financial service companies to the media is cutting jobs and the outlook for economic growth is very weak, but amid all this doom and gloom there exist opportunities where you can make good money. Yes, we are talking about earning through YouTube.

Successful YouTubers in Pakistan are making around $2,500 per month, which comes down to almost Rs400,000 in today’s exchange rates. Some have even bought expensive properties and cars with the money they earned from their YouTube channels. But that didn’t happen overnight. Some took three years, others more. Here is a little research by SAMAA Money on how to earn money from YouTube.

How to start

To start working on YouTube all you need is some basic equipment. A smart phone, mic or hands-free and a tripod. Making a channel is free on YouTube, you just need to sign in with your Gmail account and create a commercial channel. Once you’re done, you’re ready to make content and upload it for your viewers.

When do you start earning?

You start earning money on YouTube once your channel achieves a threshold of 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watched hours. When this benchmark is achieved, you have to apply to the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) to get your channel monetized.

If you have not violated any of YouTube’s community guidelines, it will approve your application and send you verification code in about two weeks. After your channel is approved and verified you start receiving dollars into your account.

How to grow your channel

The next thing after your monetization approval is to grow your channel, which means to increase your subscribers and viewers. This is the step which needs patience and consistency. In the beginning, use your personal social circle: ask your friends, relatives, classfellows and colleagues to subscribe and share your channel. This will help you boost your channel in the start.

You can also use other social sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to grow your channel. Crossshare your YouTube video on these sites. Engage with your audience, respond to their feedback and this will create a loyal viewership for your channel.

How much do you earn?

Well, this depends on your audience. YouTube pays you for Clicks per Mille(CPM) which is the rate per 1,000 clicks or views. Rates for CPM vary from region to region. The rate of CPM for Australia is $7, USA $4 and Pakistan $0.02.

This means knowing your audience is very important when it comes to earning from YouTube. Around 500,000 views from Pakistan will give you Rs10,000 — certainly not worth the effort. But imagine if only 1% or 5,000 of these views come from people in Australia where the CMP rates are the highest. You could earn Rs35,000 on the same video. So, if you want to earn more money, keep in mind an international audience (think Australia, America, European and the Middle East). You can focus on Pakistanis and Indians living abroad too.

These earnings can be your best friend given the fact that there aren’t many jobs in Pakistan. For example, the Higher Education Commission says 500,000 people graduate every year but only 10% (50,000) get jobs. If we take into account uneducated youth who also enter the job market every year, this figure rises to 200,000 per year. In this situation of despair, YouTube is one of the most viable career options, especially for youngsters and university graduates.

Content is key

However, nothing comes for free. All these successful YouTubers have worked hard to earn their position. YouTube is global platform and highly competitive where your content is the key to your success.

Make exclusive content and always be original. One Pakistani YouTube channel Village Food Secret is good example of original content becoming successful. Village Food Secret has reached one million subscribers on YouTube by showing off the culture of Punjab.

