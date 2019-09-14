Earning millions through YouTube is possible but not easy

YouTube has become an attractive platform to earn money.

But the biggest question for new YouTubers is how to grow their channel and h ow to attract more traffic. SAMAA Money Editor Farooq Baloch gives you a few p ro t ips on how to build your audience on YouTube.

Content is k ing

Ask yourself this question : why would someone bother to spend 10 minutes watch ing your video? They’ll only do so if you add some value to their life, some useful information or entertainment. S uccessful YouTubers either inform people or entertain them.

Know your n iche

Content creation on YouTube is diverse – it ranges from Microsoft W ord tutorial s to c lassical music and t ech r eviews to celebrit y gossip. In this ocean of content, w hat should you make? The answer is simple: the thing you are best at. What are you interested in and what do you enjoy doing for hours on end?