Petrol price goes down by Rs4.59 per litre

The government announced on Saturday a Rs4.59 decrease in the price of petrol per litre.

A litre of petrol will now cost Rs113.24 after a decrease of Rs4.59.

The price of high-speed diesel has been decreased by Rs5.33. It will now cost Rs132.47 per litre.

Kerosene oil prices have gone down as well by Rs4.27. It will now cost Rs99.57 per litre.

The price of light-speed diesel went down by Rs5.63, taking the price of a litre to Rs91.89.

