Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Money

OGRA recommends Rs5.15 increase in petrol price

30 mins ago
 

A petrol station employee puts up new prices for fuel at a filling station in Karachi on September 1, 2013. Photo: AFP

OGRA has recommended an increase of Rs5.15 per litre in petrol prices and Rs5.65 increase in diesel prices.

In June, the government had increased petrol prices by Rs4.26, while the price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs4.5.

In July, the government had decided to not increase the prices of petroleum products.

The summary has been forwarded to the petroleum ministry. Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, will take the final decision in this regard.

If approved, the new price will be implemented from August 1, 2019.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Diesel Prices petrol prices
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices, Pakistan, OGRA, Imran Khan, PTI, Inflation
 
MOST READ
How much tax do you have to pay on property?
How much tax do you have to pay on property?
No ministry to have finance advisers anymore: centre
No ministry to have finance advisers anymore: centre
OGRA recommends Rs5.15 increase in petrol price
OGRA recommends Rs5.15 increase in petrol price
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.