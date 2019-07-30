OGRA recommends Rs5.15 increase in petrol price

OGRA has recommended an increase of Rs5.15 per litre in petrol prices and Rs5.65 increase in diesel prices.

In June, the government had increased petrol prices by Rs4.26, while the price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs4.5.

In July, the government had decided to not increase the prices of petroleum products.

The summary has been forwarded to the petroleum ministry. Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, will take the final decision in this regard.

If approved, the new price will be implemented from August 1, 2019.

