Honda Civic to cost Rs4.2m from June 24

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited, the makers of Honda vehicles in Pakistan, has announced an increase in all the variants of Civic, City and BR-V effective June 24.

The Honda Civic Turbo RS, the company’s top of the line vehicle, will now cost almost Rs4.2 million after an increase of Rs400,000. The biggest increase was registered in the price of the 1.8L Honda Civic VT SR CVT, which will now cost Rs3.824 million after an increase of Rs425,000 while the price of the 1.8L Civic VTI CVT has been increased by Rs400,000 to Rs3.599 million.

The Honda 1.3L with manual transmission, the cheapest variant, will now cost more than Rs2.17 million after an increase of Rs260,000.

The prices of the Honda Aspire 1.5L automatic and manual variants have also increased by Rs280,000 and Rs260,000.

The company has also increased the prices of its SUV, the Honda BR-V, by as much Rs350,000. The Honda BR-V S CVT variant will now cost Rs2.919 million. The BR-V MT and BR-V CVT models will cost Rs2,589,000 and 2,784,000 respectively.