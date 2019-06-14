Dollar soars to Rs155 in open and interbank markets

The dollar crossed the Rs155 mark in both the open and interbank markets on Friday.

The dollar was up by Rs2.50 in the open market and trading at Rs155 in the opening hours of the market. Since June 1, the dollar has risen in the open market by Rs6.

In the interbank market, it rose by Rs2.25 and was trading at Rs155.15. It has risen Rs7.23 in June. This is the highest the dollar has ever been against the rupee.

The interbank rate is the benchmark rate to determine the value of dollar and sets the direction for open market rates. Since open market or cash market rate usually remains higher than the interbank rate, the open market is likely to follow a similar trend.

The dollar has been closely monitored by both traders and end users for it remained volatile through much of the present government’s tenure, starting from August 2018. The change of regime resulted in a change of policy whereby the central bank left the dollars to the forces of demand and supply as opposed to managing its rate artificially, which was the practice in the past. The dollar was trading at Rs124 when the PTI government sworn in, but rose by 20% to its current value since then.

