Verify your biometrics this month or face bank account suspension

30 mins ago

Photo: AFP

People with accounts at any Pakistani bank have to have their biometrics verified before May 31. If they don’t, their bank accounts are going to be suspended.

The State Bank of Pakistan has issued these guidelines to all banks in the country, which in turn have been sending SMS to account holders like this one.

The State Bank wants all accounts to be biometrically verified as part of its crackdown against money laundering and terrorism funding. It wants to verify that all account holders are registered with NADRA.

All account holders need to have their accounts verified. This includes low-risk accounts, foreign currency accounts and bulk opening propositions (like salary accounts).

According to the SBP, it is applicable to all customers (irrespective of nature and currency of account) whose identity documents are biometrically verifiable from NADRA.

TOPICS:
biometrics state bank of pakistan


Pakistan’s 60-year history with the IMF in one chart
How to get fresh currency notes before Eid
Dollar soars to Rs148 a day after PM threatens action
Explainer: Pakistan’s tax amnesty scheme
Dollar price goes up by Rs2.5
