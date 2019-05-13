How to get fresh currency notes before Eid

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that fresh currency notes for Eidul Fitr will be available between May 20 and May 31 through an SMS service.

Fresh currency notes can be obtained via registration on the SBP’s SMS service. All you need to do is to register yourself and then visit the designated branch to get the fresh notes.

In order to register, send an SMS to 8877 along with your CNIC number and branch codes for the bank. You will be charged Rs2+ tax.

After registration, an SMS with the redemption code, e-branch address and expiry date of the redemption code will be sent to your device.

In order to receive the fresh notes, you will have to visit your branch with your original CNIC, a photocopy of your CNIC and the redemption code you got via SMS.

The SBP has set a limit of one booking per CNIC number and one CNIC number sent from any mobile number. Multiple CNIC numbers will not be accepted from the same mobile phone number.

The SBP said that the new currency notes will be available at 1,700 commercial bank branches in 142 cities. You can also get fresh notes via online banking.

Consumers can get the list of branch codes from http://www.sbp.org.pk/, but the SBP has not released a new branch code list for 2019 yet.

