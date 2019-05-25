HOME > Money

Dollar value to drop by Rs5, says Forex Association head

56 mins ago

The head of the Forex Association of Pakistan, Malik Bostan, believes the rupee is going to appreciate against the dollar by five to six rupees.

He said they had appealed to the nation to boycott the dollar and believes their efforts worked. In the next few days, its value will go up by five to six rupees in both the interbank and open market, he claims.

The rupee appreciated by Rs0.53 against the dollar on Friday. It closed on Friday at Rs150.91 in the interbank market and Rs151.70 in the open market.

Related: Hoarding dollars to earn profits is a sin: Mufti Taqi

This is the highest the dollar has ever been against the rupee. The value of the rupee dropped soon after Pakistan signed a three-year $6 billion bailout agreement with the IMF. It touched its highest rate of Rs153 in the open market on May 21.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
dollar rupee


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
dollar, pkr to usd, rupee, exchange rate, forex association of pakistan
 
MOST READ
'Imported products to become 40% more expensive in Pakistan'
‘Imported products to become 40% more expensive in Pakistan’
Dollar touches all-time high at 153 in open market
Dollar touches all-time high at 153 in open market
Lower your grocery bill with local alternatives to imported products
Lower your grocery bill with local alternatives to imported products
4% GDP growth target set for next fiscal year
4% GDP growth target set for next fiscal year
'Interest rate increases part of public debate in other countries'
‘Interest rate increases part of public debate in other countries’
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.