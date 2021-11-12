Spouses of US visa holders to benefit from legal victory

A legal victory will make life somewhat easier for people married to green card holders who wish to work in the US.



The lawsuit concerned the US Citizenship and Immigration Services delays in processing Employment Authorization Document applications. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services is the immigration agency of the Department of Homeland Security. Its policy was that H-4 visa holder’s spouses could not get automatic extensions on their own work permits.

In March 2021, the American Immigration Lawyers Association filed a class action suit to force the Department of Homeland Security to change policies that affected the work permits for people who were married to H-1B and L-1 visa holders.



The L-1 visas are for temporary “intracompany transferees who work in managerial positions or have specialized knowledge”. The H-1B visa is for temporary work permits for foreign workers with highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or higher. This is mostly in architecture, engineering, mathematics, physical sciences, social sciences, medicine and health, education, business specialties, accounting, law, theology, and the arts.



The visas were granted by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But there were such long delays for employment-based green cards that the spouses of high-skilled foreign nationals stopped work and lost their jobs. The applications would take up to a year to process. The problem is that an H-4 visa holder could only apply for a work permit six months before expiry.

L-1 spouses will no longer have to apply for work permits and an Employment Authorization Document.



The case was originally filed by a woman who first studied as an international student in the US. She married someone with an H-1B visa. As the spouse of an H-1B visa holder she could apply for an H-4 Employment Authorization Document. She worked for a while in health care but then she lost her job when there were delays in the processing of her H-4 visa extension.