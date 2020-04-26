Dow Medical College exports 3rd most doctors to US

Out of the 13,000 doctors from Pakistan who are registered to work in the US, 25% or 3,232 went from Dow Medical College in Karachi, which is the third top international medical school to export graduates.

This is according to the latest data, from 2018, released by the American Federation of State Medical Boards, which keeps track of licenses from each state’s medical board where doctors must register in the US. (Access the report here: .pdf)

If you want to legally practice medicine in the US, you must have an active medical license issued by the state in which you practice. For the last ten years, the FSMB has been conducting a census of doctors in the US.

America has doctors from 167 countries and 2,089 medical schools from around the world. According to its latest census, it has 985,026 actively licensed physicians.

The number of physicians in the US who graduated in four of these locations increased in number: India, the Caribbean, Pakistan and Mexico. This is when you compare the countries producing the five largest number of licensed international medical graduates in the US between 2010 and 2018.

The table lists the top 10 international medical schools with the largest number of graduates who are actively licensed in the US. These schools account for 47,582 or 21%, of all licensed international medical graduates or IMGs in the US.

The largest number of licensed IMGs have graduated from schools in

India = 50,173 or 23%

Caribbean = 40,689 or 18%

Pakistan = 13,019 or 6%, followed by the Philippines and Mexico.

Of course, the majority of doctors, three-quarters (76%) are US or Canadian medical graduates and one-quarter (23%) are international medical graduates. Between 2010 and 2018, the number of licensed US medical graduates increased 15%, while the number of international medical graduates increased 18%.

If you are an international medical graduate, you have to sit the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) to be assessed if you can work in America.

The Association of American Medical Colleges projects a shortage of between 46,900 to 121,900 physicians by 2032, which would indicate that demand will grow for doctors.

These doctors serve a US national population of 327 million people. The number of licensed physicians in the US has been growing steadily, as the number of medical schools and students has grown over two decades but there is still a shortage of physicians.