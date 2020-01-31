What skills do you need to freelance for international firms?

With the evolution of digital technology in Pakistan, many people have begun making a living through freelance work. But, a lot of people don’t know what skills you need to freelance.

A freelance job is one where a person is self-employed.

Ayman Sarosh, a content writer and virtual assistant from Islamabad who freelances for international firms, spoke on Friday about benefits of freelancing on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.

Being a former employee of the corporate sector, Sarosh assured that freelancing offers a better income than most conventional jobs.

She recommend being self-employed because it lets people “work from anywhere in the world”.

“People doing conventional jobs have to commute for hours to reach their workplaces and then work for a few hours,” she said.

However, she stressed that people must not expect to make big bucks from the get go, as it takes time to build job profile and get customers.

Sarosh also laid out a blueprint to help people enter the freelancing industry.

“The first step is to recognise your skills. See where your expertise lies, improve it and then freelance it,” she said.

Sarosh then cleared up another thing which she believes is a common misconception among Pakistanis. She explained that a person doesn’t need to have technical skills to freelance.

“You can do as basic work like entering data or filling forms,” she said.

She added that one can develop software, mobile applications and write material too.

“From the simplest to the most complex work, all sorts of work can be done through freelancing.”