UAE to ban international travel for unvaccinated citizens

The United Arab Emirates has decided to ban international travel for unvaccinated citizens after January 10, according to the state news agency WAM.

The report citing UAE’s foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority revealed that even fully vaccinated people will have to administer booster shots to be eligible to travel.

“The ban does not apply to humanitarian cases or those medically exempt from the vaccine,” it added.

The decision was taken after UAE reported over 2,500 coronavirus cases in a day on Saturday. The breakdown of cases variant-wise has not been revealed.

The UAE reported its first case of the new Omicron variant earlier this week. Experts say cases climbed after tourists flocked to the country for New Year and Christmas holidays.

Meanwhile, the World Helath Organisation has warned that Omicron poses a high risk and can overwhelm healthcare systems across the world.

“Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days,” it said.