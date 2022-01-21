Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Travel

Naukot Fort, the door to Thar

It was built 200 years ago in 1814

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Sindh has beautiful tourist destinations and great archaeological treasures that make it different from the other parts of the country. It is particularly famous for forts that were built centuries ago such as Rani Fort and Naukot Fort.

Naukot Fort is located about one and a half miles from Naukot town, which lies on the edge of the desert in district Thar.

The fort was built by Mir Karam Ali Khan Talpur in 1814. The fort was made of mud and red brick. It has 11 watchtowers, including southeast corners, entrance and exits. The idea was to have security and keep an eye on enemies.

The fort has a jail, barracks, weapons depots as well. The fort was used by the Talpur Mirs as a stronghold and residence.

Inside the fort, there has been some structural collapse. On January 16, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh's great archaeological treasures need to be explored. The Endowment Trust Fund is working on restoring the fort.


FaceBook WhatsApp
Thar
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Naukot Fort, Thar, Door of Thar, Sindh
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan gets its first transgender doctor but not its last…
Pakistan gets its first transgender doctor but not its last…
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.