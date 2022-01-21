Naukot Fort, the door to Thar

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sindh has beautiful tourist destinations and great archaeological treasures that make it different from the other parts of the country. It is particularly famous for forts that were built centuries ago such as Rani Fort and Naukot Fort.

Naukot Fort is located about one and a half miles from Naukot town, which lies on the edge of the desert in district Thar.

The fort was built by Mir Karam Ali Khan Talpur in 1814. The fort was made of mud and red brick. It has 11 watchtowers, including southeast corners, entrance and exits. The idea was to have security and keep an eye on enemies.

The fort has a jail, barracks, weapons depots as well. The fort was used by the Talpur Mirs as a stronghold and residence.

Inside the fort, there has been some structural collapse. On January 16, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh's great archaeological treasures need to be explored. The Endowment Trust Fund is working on restoring the fort.



