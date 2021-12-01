Wednesday, December 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Skardu airport to commence international flights from December 2

Airport's runway expanded

Posted: Dec 1, 2021
Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Facebook

Listen to the story
The Skardu airport is all prepped to begin international flight operations tomorrow, December 2, Thursday, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has revealed. The airport has been elevated to an international status. According to Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the development is a part of PM Imran Khan's initiative to boost tourism and economic growth in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that a notification will soon be issued stating the new measures. "The airport's runway is being expanded for the landing of wide-body aircraft," Sarwar revealed, adding that the government is considering building a new airport in Gilgit as well. All flights, both morning and evening, will be accommodated at the Skardu airport. A new initiative to support airplanes during low-visibility takeoffs and landings. The Skardu airport is located at an altitude of over 7,000 feet. It is nestled in the Karakoram and Himalayan peaks and is among the world's highest altitude airports. Gilgit Baltistan has, in recent years, become a hotspot for vacations. Tourists from all around the world visit the region to witness the mighty K-2, the world's second-highest mountain. Earlier this year, PIA began flights from Lahore to Skardu. Previously, the government resumed operations at Gilgit's Saidu Sharif Airport after 17 years.
