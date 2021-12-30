Thursday, December 30, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1443
Travel

Pakistan’s first eco-tourism village set to open in March

It is located in Kaghan Valley

Posted: Dec 30, 2021
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

In the daunting mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kaghan valley and a few kilometers off the Monroe Trail is the location of Pakistan's first eco-tourism village.

The development was announced by SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam earlier this week. The village, the first tourist attraction implementing the zero-waste road map, is a two-hour jeep drive from the Monroe Trail. For people who are looking for an adventure, you can opt for a six-day trek on foot.

According to Aslam, the project will open new avenues for the promotion of eco-tourism and attract the private sector to establish similar camping villages in other parts of the province.

Another one of the key benefits it poses is the protection of the population of snow leopards and other wildlife species.

"The eco-tourism project is a unique and practical way which would reduce the environmental footprint of the tourism industry in Pakistan. It will educate not only the hospitality sector but also engage the local community for their livelihood uplifting," the SPAM added.

 
