Travel

Pakistan issues new guidelines for international passengers

Travelers to reach airport four hours before flight

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has issued new guidelines for international passengers to prevent the Islamabad International Airport from becoming crowded. According to the new instructions, passengers will have to be present at the airport four hours before the take-off. People traveling to Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi will have to reach five hours prior to their flight. The reports of the Rapid Covid tests conducted at the airport won't be issued to passengers heading to UAE. For other passengers, 30 people will be allowed to enter the boarding area (after the Covid-19 test) at a time. The manager of the Islamabad airport, Adnan Khan, has said that an announcement will be made before the airline counter is closed. "An additional contingent of the Airport Security Force has been called in. International passengers will go through a rapid security check before boarding," he added. The development comes after the United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority made Safety Decision 2020-20 compulsory for all flights to and from UAE airports. It entails a list of instructions that need to be followed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The PCAA earlier established testing facilities at eight major airports across the country including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Quetta, and Sialkot for passengers traveling to UAE.
