Omicron: Canada makes quarantine, Covid test mandatory for travelers

The Canadian government has made Covid tests and quarantine mandatory for all passengers arriving in the country, even those fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the recent update, the new measures were announced in an attempt to control rising cases of the new Omicron variant.

“Fully vaccinated travelers must test on-arrival in Canada and may travel onward to quarantine while awaiting results,” the new guidelines revealed. People who test positive for the virus will have to isolate for 10 days.

All travellers, including Canadian citizens and permanent residents seeking to enter Canada should expect to be tested upon arrival and be prepared to quarantine until receiving a negative #COVID19 test result. https://t.co/RXVevLcvlP pic.twitter.com/vkr8ugsnJW — Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) December 9, 2021

“They must quarantine in a suitable place until they receive a negative test result. They may take public transportation (for example, connecting flights) to their place of quarantine.”

The Government of Canada is increasing the number of fully vaccinated travelers being selected for testing to reach 100% of vaccinated travelers in the coming weeks, they added.

Children under the age of 12 years are exempted from these requirements.

Unvaccinated travelers above the age of 12 years will only be allowed to enter the country under the following conditions.

have a medical contraindication for getting a COVID-19 vaccine, and

comply with the public health measures outlined in the handout provided to them at the border

wear a mask at all times when in public spaces

maintain a list of all close contacts for your first 14 days in Canada

monitor yourself for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

Last week, the USA, too, announced new requirements for all inbound travelers. It is mandatory for passengers to show negative Covid test results the day before departure. The measure applies to U.S. citizens, permanent residents, as well as visitors, and immigrants.