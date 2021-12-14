Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Travel

NCOC allows Pakistanis stranded in Category C countries to return

They can arrive before December 31

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The National Command and Operation Centre has allowed Pakistanis stranded in countries placed on Category C countries to return to the country without exemption before December 31.

These countries include South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Hong Kong, Netherland, Slovenia, Ukraine, Vietnam, Poland, Ireland, Hungary, and Croatia. 

Travelers from these countries will, however, be required to follow health and testing protocols which include:

  • Vaccination certificate/ proof of vaccination 
  • Negative PCR report pre-boarding (maximum 48 hours old) 
  • Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on arrival 
  • Mandatory quarantine  

According to NCOC, as vaccination of 15 to 18 years of age has not started in a few countries therefore mandatory full vaccination for inbound passengers between 15 to 18 years of age has been extended till January 31, 2022, instead of December 1, 2021. 

The decision was taken a day after Pakistan confirmed its first Omicron case of the coronavirus.

Earlier, the forum has banned inbound passengers from Category C countries, mostly European. It added that only ‘essential’ travel from those countries would be possible, subject to an exemption certificate from a special committee.

 
