Jingle bells: Pakistan Railways to run special train on Christmas

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! The Pakistan Railways has decided to run special trains on Christmas this year.

On Tuesday, Federal Railway Minister Azam Swati said that two special coaches along with the Allama Iqbal Express will be run on December 25.

The Christmas train will take passengers from Karachi to Lahore, Karachi to Sialkot, and vice versa. One side of the trip, from Karachi to Lahore and Karachi to Silakot will cost you Rs1,600 and Rs1,700, respectively.

The Allama Iqbal Express only operates economy class coaches. Normally, the train has eight coaches but after including two more it will comprise a total of 10 coaches.

“This way, our Christian brothers and sisters will be able to go back home and spend the festivities with their families during the holidays,” Swati remarked.

He added that minorities are the foundation and asset of Pakistan. “The white colour of our national flag denotes minority groups, and it is incomplete without them,” the minister said, adding that this train would serve as a symbol of unity, tranquility, and harmony wherever it would go.