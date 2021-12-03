Friday, December 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Video

How to travel for cheap from Karachi to other cities

You will be able to afford it despite rising inflation

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Planning a budget-friendly trip outside Karachi can be a bit of a task given the rising inflation.

To salvage your travel dreams this winter, we have put together a price comparison to help you determine the cheapest yet most comfortable method to travel out of the city.

From air travel to roads trip and train journeys, this video explores all the options.

DISCLAIMER: Train and plane fares and schedules may fluctuate from time to time, depending on the weather.

