Fully vaccinated passengers from UK allowed to enter Pakistan

Travelers from the United Kingdom above 18 years who are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will be allowed to enter Pakistan.

According to the country’s updated travel advisory, it will be mandatory for passengers to carry their coronavirus vaccination certificates with them at the time of arrival.

Travelers aged six years and above will be required to present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours before the start of travel.

Here are the people who will be exempted from these new restrictions:

Non-Pakistani passport holders below 18 years of age

Passengers who hold a medical certificate stating that they have been medically advised not to receive a Covid-19 vaccine

Passengers traveling by air will be tested for the virus on arrival at the airport. Those who test positive will be moved to a self-paid quarantine facility for 10 days. A PCR test will be conducted on the eighth day of the isolation. If the results are negative, the travelers will be allowed to go home.

Travelers to Pakistan will also be required to provide their contact information through the Pass Track App or through a web-based form.

Pakistan updated its travel advisory after the outbreak of the new Omicron variant. The new coronavirus strain has been classified as “highly transmissible”. It was first reported in South Africa.