Thursday, November 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Vlog: Baboon Valley in Azad Kashmir knocked me senseless

How to prepare for the trip

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

Baboon Valley is located at an elevation of over 12,700 feet above sea level.

When I finally alighted from that rusty, uncomfortable jeep after a three-hour-long back-breaking journey to Baboon Valley, the spell-binding view left me speechless.

I began to completely understand what famous Persian scholar Amir Khusro would have felt when he said this about Kashmir:

 “Agar firdous baroye zameen ast, hami asto, hami asto hami ast!

This roughly translate to, “If there is a paradise on earth, it is here, it is here, it is here.”

Only a few places on this earth can match the beauty and serenity of Baboon Valley, which is located at an elevation of over 12,700 feet.

How to get to Baboon Valley

If you are travelling from Islamabad, the best route would to Muzaffarabad then towards Kutton, Neelam Valley.

It takes around four hours from Islamabad to Muzaffarabad and another three hours of driving to Kutton. It is best to stay overnight at Kutton, An average room would cost somewhere between Rs2,000 to Rs3,000. During peak season, which is counted from June to July, room rent can go as high as Rs8,000 to Rs10,000.

From Kutton, you’ll have to take a jeep. It’s going to take almost three hours to reach the top and, the road is bumpy and at most places almost non-existent. As you go up the hill, some turnings are so narrow that the jeep has to reverse to make a turn.

The jeep costs around Rs6,000 to Rs8,000, depending on your negotiation skills. During peak season, this could double as demand increases.

But the journey is worth every trouble. Once you reach the top, the view will make you forget all the pain and trouble you had to go through to get there.

Many domestic tourists head to the Northern Areas in June and July as this is the when the rest of the country becomes unbearably hot. Plus, children have their summer vacations so families prefer to book this slot.

Things to consider before you leave for Baboon Valley

  • Not suitable for people with breathing issues
    The oxygen levels in the air become low as the Baboon Top is located at 12,700 feet above sea level. This can cause difficulties for people with breathing issues.
  • Keep hydrating, carry water
    Due to the high altitude, you will feel really thirsty. It is advisable to carry plenty of water. Though you find streams along the way, which are drinkable, some people have problems digesting this water. Halfway into your journey, you will not find any shops. So it’s advisable to prepare well ahead.
  • Check your jeep before booking
    Do not blindly take the word of your jeep driver and check it thoroughly yourself. It’s a three-hour long journey so make sure the one you book has comfortable seats and the vehicle is in good condition.
  • Carry snacks
    There’s a small tuck-shop at the top but they have limited items. Plus, it’s a long journey so you might feel like munching on the way to and from Baboon Valley.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.