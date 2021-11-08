The secret of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The roads are not too bad, but if you are feeling adventurous and want to save some time, then Zakh is the answer.

Zakh is a small-boat like structure made of old tire tubes and sticks.

Locals have installed a rope over the Shyok River, a tributary of River Indus, and set up Zakh. A person pulls the rope to navigate the platform from one side of the river to another.

This takes less than 10 minutes. If you travel by road, it takes around 20-25 minutes to Sogha.

The Sogha valley is famous for fresh fruits, specially its apricots and red apples.

One of the biggest tourist attractions of the valley is Sogha Lake. Crystal clear water of the lake serves as a lifeline for the people of valley.