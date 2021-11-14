Sunday, November 14, 2021  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Travel

Pakistan placed on Philippines’ green list for travel

Passenger to carry vaccination certificate, negative Covid test reports

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Pakistanis traveling to the Philippines won’t have to undergo facility-based quarantines anymore. The country has placed Pakistan on its green list for travel.

Passengers, even if they’re fully vaccinated, will have to carry a negative Covid-19 PCR result, conducted 72 hours prior to departure. It is mandatory for travelers to carry their Cocid-19 certificates at all times.

The new developments will be effective from November 16, according to the Philippines Internal Task Force. Other countries newly placed on the green list include the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, and Japan.

Other countries that have already been on the list include China, Indonesia, Namibia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Africa, and Sudan.

The vaccines recognised by the Philippines are here: Pfizer–BioNTech, Oxford–AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sputnik V, Janssen, Covaxin, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sputnik Light.

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom removed Pakistan from its travel red list. According to BBC, fully vaccinated Pakistani travelers arriving in England only need to have a lateral flow test on arrival.

 
philippines
