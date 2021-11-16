Tuesday, November 16, 2021  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Travel

Islamabad zipline: you can now fly across the Margalla Hills

It is 120 meters long

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Have you ever wondered what an aerial view of Islamabad's Margalla Hills would be like? Well, you can now know. No, we are not referring to pictures.

The capital city now has a zip line. Yes, you heard that right. It is nestled near the foot of the lush hills at the Shah Allah Ditta Caves.

The newly installed zip line is about 120 meters long and about 60 meters feet high. The equipment, such as harnesses, used in the service have all been imported from the USA, the management of the zip line told SAMAA TV.

Tourists in Islamabad queuing to experience the adventure expressed their excitement at the new zip line. "We don't have to travel to Swat or Kalam especially for the slide now," a couple visiting the city for the first time said.

Another woman from Lahore said called the experience the "best and most unforgettable experience of her life".

The tourists expressed their satisfaction over the safety of the zipline as well.

Pakistan's zip line is located in Swat at the Malam Jabba ski resort. It is 1,000 feet high and about 2,000 feet long and its speed can reach 80 kilometres per hour.

 
Islamabad Margalla Hills zip line
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

