Samaa TV
Travel

65-year-old Swiss explores Pakistan on bicycle

Pakistan is safe; woman can travel alone here, she says

Posted: Nov 8, 2021
Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Tourism is being promoted in Pakistan as number of international bloggers have come and explored the country. These include James, Rosie Gabrielle, Eva Zu Beck, Alex, Amel Lamloum, Mark Wiens, and Alyne Tamir.

Now, a 65-year-old Swiss tourist Suzanne is visiting the northern areas to explore its culture and traditions. On her list of places are Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan.

She came from Balakot to Gilgit-Baltistan then headed to Chitral and Swat.

"Swat Valley is very safe. There is absolutely no problem," she said. "You can travel and no one will bother you."

She found people were helpful if you got into any trouble.

"Everyone like chai!" she remarked.

