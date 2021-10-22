Friday, October 22, 2021  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1443
Travel

China flights suspended

Five carriers told to end operations as testing ramped up

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Chinese civil aviation authority has suspended flights for five Chinese and international airlines, according to a notice dated October 15.

It had to take the decision after six cases of coronavirus was confirmed in passengers on Air China flight CA780 (Frankfurt to Changchun) that entered the country on October 1. 

The China Civil Aviation Authority said that starting from October 18, the operation of this flight will be suspended twice. Five cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Shandong Airlines flight SC4088 (Seoul to Qingdao) that entered on October 1. 

Eight cases of coronavirus surfaced in passengers on KLM flight KL857 (Amsterdam to Shanghai) that entered on September 29; six cases were confirmed on El Al LY065 (Tel Aviv to Shanghai) that entered on September 29. On October 3, the German Eagle Airlines flight DE8442 (Frankfurt to Xi’an) had five cases. Since October 18, the operation of these three flights will be suspended. 

