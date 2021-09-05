Fly Jinnah: Pakistan’s new low-cost airline

Pakistan’s Lackson Group, in collaboration with UAE’s Air Arabia, has decided to introduce a new budget-friendly airline in the country.

Fly Jinnah will run on both international and domestic routes.

According to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Khaqan Mirza, the airline was granted the Regular Public Transport license two months back. “Fly Jinnah has to make all operational arrangements and ensure provision of aircrafts within two years.”

The new airline would help Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector and contribute to the country’s economic growth and job creation, a statement issued by Air Arabia stated.

Initially, the carrier will run domestic flights. Its head office will be located in Karachi. The airline has promised to provide the best service to passengers at low prices.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed Air Arabia to Pakistan and wished them success.

“My government is committed to attracting investment in Pakistan’s burgeoning travel and tourism sector which offers immense opportunities,” he tweeted.

Air Arabia operates from Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It has similar joint ventures in Abu Dhabi, Egypt, Morocco, and Armenia.