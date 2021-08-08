US eases travel restrictions for Pakistan

The United States of America has revised its travel advisory for Pakistan and has eased restrictions.

As per the new changes, Pakistan has been upgraded from category four, no travel, to category three, avoid unnecessary travel.

“Pakistan’s security environment has improved since 2014 when Pakistani security forces undertook concerted counter-terrorism and counter-militant operations,” the new order stated.

“There are greater security resources and infrastructure in major cities, particularly Islamabad, and security forces in these areas may be more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country.”

The advisory added that the terror attacks in Islamabad have become rare. It urged US nationals to reconsider travelling to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence and cautioned them to avoid areas with increased risk of Covid-19.

Pakistan has, on the other hand, been issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which indicates a moderate level of the virus in the country.

“Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with a US-authorised vaccine,” it stated.

The US State Department has advised people against travelling to Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, areas adjoining the LOC, and merged districts due to threats of terrorism and kidnapping.

The development comes days after Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf visited Washington. He discussed the country’s stance on the Afghan-Taliban conflict and assured that Pakistan will not support a forcible takeover of Afghanistan.

