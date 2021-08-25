Saudi Arabia resumes direct flights to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has decided to resume direct flights from Pakistan to the Kingdom.

The Saudi government has lifted the travel ban from 20 countries. This includes the following countries:

Pakistan

United Arab Emirates

Lebanon

Egypt

India

Argentina

Germany

US

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Brazil

Portugal

UK

Turkey

South Africa

Sweden

Switzerland

France

Japan

Those who have valid Saudi residency permits and have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to travel to Saudi Arabia now.

The ban was imposed on February 2 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Kingdom.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh has welcomed the decision.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh welcomes the decision of the Govt of the KSA to allow direct travel from Pakistan to KSA, for those having valid Saudi residency permits, and who have received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine inside KSA, before their departure from the Kingdom. — Pakistan Embassy Saudi Arabia (@PakinSaudiArab) August 24, 2021

Saudi Arabia has issued a new travel advisory for Umrah pilgrims. All airlines have been ordered not to allow unvaccinated people to board.

According to the travel advisory, an official certificate will be required to confirm the full dose of approved vaccines including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Passengers must take the PCR test 72 hours before departure as well.