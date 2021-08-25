Wednesday, August 25, 2021  | 16 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Travel

Saudi Arabia resumes direct flights to Pakistan

Passengers must be fully vaccinated

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Photo: File

Saudi Arabia has decided to resume direct flights from Pakistan to the Kingdom.

The Saudi government has lifted the travel ban from 20 countries. This includes the following countries:

  • Pakistan
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Lebanon
  • Egypt
  • India
  • Argentina
  • Germany
  • US
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Brazil
  • Portugal
  • UK
  • Turkey
  • South Africa
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • France
  • Japan

Those who have valid Saudi residency permits and have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to travel to Saudi Arabia now.

The ban was imposed on February 2 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Kingdom.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh has welcomed the decision.

Saudi Arabia has issued a new travel advisory for Umrah pilgrims. All airlines have been ordered not to allow unvaccinated people to board.

According to the travel advisory, an official certificate will be required to confirm the full dose of approved vaccines including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Passengers must take the PCR test 72 hours before departure as well.

Saudi Arabia
 
