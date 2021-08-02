Monday, August 2, 2021  | 22 Zilhaj, 1442
Gilgit-Baltistan bans entry of tourists

Restriction imposed due to bad weather

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The Gilgit-Baltistan government has banned the entry of tourists to the region indefinitely. In the last few days, hundreds of tourists were stuck on the roads for hours because of landsliding at Babusar Top and the Karakoram Highway. A notification issued by Astore-Diamer Division Commissioner Dildar Ahmed Malik gave an update on Monday. "To ensure the safety of these people, the government has decided to ban entry until the monsoon rains end," it said, adding that officials at the Thor and Babusar checkposts have been instructed to not let anyone enter. Those found violating the orders will be punished. A huge number of people fled up North to spend their summer vacations in the mountains. The monsoon rains have, however, made things difficult for both residents and tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan. On Sunday, NDMA chairperson told SAMAA TV the region received 60% to 70% more rain this year. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
