HOME > Travel

Travel goals: Multan couple, children head up north on motorcycle

They visited the Khaplu Fort, Deosai Plains

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

This couple and their children are setting new travel goals for families across the country.

Jahanzaib, his wife and two children travelled all the way from Multan to Gilgit Baltistan's Ghanche on a motorcycle. The couple celebrated their son's first birthday at the Khaplu Fort.

"The journey was tiring and hard, but exhilarating at the same time," he said. Watch this video to find out more about Jahanzaib's trip.

gilgit-baltistan Multan
 
