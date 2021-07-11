Karakoram Highway ranked among world’s most beautiful roads

Popular for views ranging from barren lands to rocky mountains, the Karakoram Highway has been ranked the 14th most beautiful road in the world.

Wikicampers, a website providing tourist services in different parts of the world, has called the road an “ideal setting for the most dizzying road trip”.

Dubbed as the eighth wonder of the world, the Karakoram Highway starts from Havelian and takes you through multiple beautiful cities such as Mansehra, Abbottabad, Besham, and Hunza.

The 1,300km long road connects China with Gilgit Baltistan. It was built by the countries over a span of 20 years.

The highway is a playground for people looking for a perfect escape as it cuts through the highest and the mightiest mountains of the world — the Himalayas and Karakoram ranges.

Other roads ranked in the list include the Atlantic Road of Norway, Spain’s TF 436, and the Icefields Promenade of Canada.

