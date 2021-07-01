Haleji lake: A go-to place for Karachiites in summers

It is two hours away from the city

Haleji lake has become a go-to picnic spot for Karachiites to beat the heat and enjoy with their families. It has returned to its normal form after 22 years as the water supply from Keenjhar lake was enabled. It is about 17 feet deep and the water level as of July 1, 2021 is 12 feet.

A visitor at the Haleji lake said that it was in very bad condition because the water was dirty and it used to stink. However, the water supply from Keenjhar has made it much better now.

The Sindh wildlife department has recorded 22 bird species at the lake and about 100 crocodiles live there.

There are resorts available at the lake for the families to stay during their visit. One of the visitors said that it has become a good place to visit specially in summers.