Chukail Banda: Swat’s hidden gem

Nestled in the safe shadows of Swat's Mankial peaks is Chukail Banda, a meadow boasting of green pastures and picturesque beauty.

Located two hours away from Kalam, the highlands are popularly known as the hidden gems of Swat. Chukail Banda is located 10,700 feet above sea level.

The meadow is home to multiple endangered animals such as snow leopards, black bears, and golden monal.

Reaching Chukail Banda can be a bit of an adventure because of its rough and rocky roads, which is why most tourists prefer a trek to the meadows.

