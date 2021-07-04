Sunday, July 4, 2021  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Travel

Chukail Banda: Swat’s hidden gem

It is two hours away from Kalam

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Nestled in the safe shadows of Swat's Mankial peaks is Chukail Banda, a meadow boasting of green pastures and picturesque beauty.

Located two hours away from Kalam, the highlands are popularly known as the hidden gems of Swat. Chukail Banda is located 10,700 feet above sea level.

The meadow is home to multiple endangered animals such as snow leopards, black bears, and golden monal.

Reaching Chukail Banda can be a bit of an adventure because of its rough and rocky roads, which is why most tourists prefer a trek to the meadows.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Chukail Banda Swat
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
chukail banda, swat, meadows in swat, chukail banda trek,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Silent treatment: when it becomes abuse and how to handle...
Silent treatment: when it becomes abuse and how to handle it
How yoga can help you get rid of back pain
How yoga can help you get rid of back pain
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.