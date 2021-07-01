Cable car to connect Kumrat Valley to Chitral

Your browser does not support the video tag.

There are two ways to reach Kumrat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: you can either start from Kalam and take an 8-hour drive with stops in the middle or drive for four to five hours from Dir.

The KP government plans to introduce a third way: a 44-kilometer-long cable car.

It will connect Kalam Valley to Madaklasht point in Chitral with seven stations in between. The stations will have hotels and eating places where tourists can rest and energize. The project will cost Rs32 billion.