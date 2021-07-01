Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Travel

Cable car to connect Kumrat Valley to Chitral

Project to be completed in a year

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

There are two ways to reach Kumrat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: you can either start from Kalam and take an 8-hour drive with stops in the middle or drive for four to five hours from Dir.

The KP government plans to introduce a third way: a 44-kilometer-long cable car.

It will connect Kalam Valley to Madaklasht point in Chitral with seven stations in between. The stations will have hotels and eating places where tourists can rest and energize. The project will cost Rs32 billion.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kumrat valley
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
How yoga can help you get rid of back pain
How yoga can help you get rid of back pain
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.