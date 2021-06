Your browser does not support the video tag.

Fairy Meadows, the house of fairies, was discovered in 1834 by a group of German explorers and to this day holds a great importance in the Pakistani tourism scene.

Located in Gilgit-Baltistan, Fairy Meadows is approachable by a 15-kilometer trek which starts from Raikot till Tattu Village. From the village, one has to walk for two to three hours to reach the destination.